Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

