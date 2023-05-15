Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSD opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $60.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

