Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $295.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

