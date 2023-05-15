Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 549,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

