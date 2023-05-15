Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Resources worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $123.62 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $180.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,006. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

