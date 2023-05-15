Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,625,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,307,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866,193 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

