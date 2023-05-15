China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,828.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.66 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

