Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $12,431.11 during midday trading on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $9,050.00 and a 1-year high of $12,593.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11,765.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10,924.03.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment focuses on European companies and business units including Russia.

