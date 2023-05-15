Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $199.52. 172,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,834. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

