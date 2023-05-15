Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 583.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,315 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

