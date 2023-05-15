Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 380,854 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,832,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.
Meta Platforms stock opened at $236.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
