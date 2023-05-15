Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 816.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $49,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.6 %

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

