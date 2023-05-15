Cibc World Markets Corp Has $27.45 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,574 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.20 and a 200-day moving average of $348.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.