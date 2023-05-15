Cibc World Markets Corp Has $42 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,887 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 59,778 shares worth $4,670,001. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

