Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 65,936 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,100,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $193.35. 112,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,322. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average of $200.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.