Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $35,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

