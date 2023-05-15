Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Trading Up 0.4 %

CIDM stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

