Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Trading Up 0.4 %
CIDM stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
