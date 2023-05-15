Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.