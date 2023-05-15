Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys $102,300.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CEO Gerald Shields bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,286 shares in the company, valued at $262,791.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CIA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 167,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIA. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

