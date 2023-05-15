City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CIO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 165.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

