Clarkson’s (CKN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,325 ($54.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,740 ($47.19) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Price Performance

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,995 ($37.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £917.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,072.71. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,440 ($30.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,735 ($47.13).

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,780.49%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.93), for a total value of £33,564.80 ($42,353.06). 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.