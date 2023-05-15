CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £61,281.08 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £61,281.08 ($77,326.28).

CLS Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:CLI opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.22 million, a P/E ratio of -610.48 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 126.69 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 231 ($2.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CLS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,809.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS Company Profile

CLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

