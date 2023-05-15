Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 2nd

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

