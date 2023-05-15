Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.32.

Shares of COIN traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.77. 9,396,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,445,035. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

