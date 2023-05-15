Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,533.0 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Coles Group stock remained flat at $9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.