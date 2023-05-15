CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,837 shares during the period. CommScope accounts for about 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of CommScope worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,009,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 870,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 614,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.