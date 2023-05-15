Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 246 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.70. 885,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,191. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.