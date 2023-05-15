Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

PKG traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 210,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

