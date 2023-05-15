Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 11,121 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,518. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.