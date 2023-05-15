Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 167 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.41. 1,229,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,695. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

