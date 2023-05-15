Comparing E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) & Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon N/A N/A N/A E.On N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Exelon and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exelon and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and E.On’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $19.31 billion 2.10 $2.24 billion $2.25 18.12 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -51.85

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelon beats E.On on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.

