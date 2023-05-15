Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,051. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,927,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,927,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,247,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,581 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.