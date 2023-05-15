Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,051. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,247,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,581 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.