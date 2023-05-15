Compound Price Reaches $34.95 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $260.65 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $34.95 or 0.00128116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00064256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040184 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003628 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,050 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,457,008.18067244 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.12865201 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,111,816.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

