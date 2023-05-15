comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1,739.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

