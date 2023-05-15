Constitution Capital LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 66,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $37.19. 3,839,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,308,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

