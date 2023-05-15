Constitution Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $97.80. 916,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $264.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.96.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

