Constitution Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 4.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 147,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 45,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 196,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.44. 1,729,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

