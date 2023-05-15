Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $49,174.91 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

