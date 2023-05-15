Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 630,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,539. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.