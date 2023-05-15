Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,650 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,454 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $81.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

