Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Costain Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSGQF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Costain Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costain Group (CSGQF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.