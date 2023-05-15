Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $30.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

