Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in April

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,249.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio Stock Down 6.9 %

GSEFF stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Covivio has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.

Covivio Company Profile

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.