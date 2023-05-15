CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $45.95.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

