Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 173,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 552,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -272.67 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,911.11%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

