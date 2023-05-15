CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.62 and last traded at $67.28. Approximately 148,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,205,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

