Critical Analysis: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -344.41% -31.92% -29.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TROOPS and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.68%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than TROOPS.

0.2% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.88 million 97.53 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Vuzix $11.84 million 20.13 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -5.89

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

