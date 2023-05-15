CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,065 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of CrowdStrike worth $59,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $132.27 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

