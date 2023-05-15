Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,598,000 after purchasing an additional 807,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 206,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.02 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

