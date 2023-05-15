Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 265,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

